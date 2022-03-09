Canandaigua National Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EME opened at $112.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

