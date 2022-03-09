Canandaigua National Corp Sells 95 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

EME stock opened at $112.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $135.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

