Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAPC. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.59) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 199 ($2.61).

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Shares of LON:CAPC opened at GBX 156 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 142 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 188.20 ($2.47). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 168.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.85. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.