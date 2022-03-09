Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $142.40

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 142.40 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 142.40 ($1.87), with a volume of 324634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.10 ($1.98).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAPC shares. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.59) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital & Counties Properties PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 199 ($2.61).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 167.85. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

