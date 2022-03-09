Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.600-$6.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.39. 7,359,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42. Capri has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.37.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Capri by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

