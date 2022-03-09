Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $60.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Capri traded as low as $45.43 and last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 16766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPRI. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,292,000 after purchasing an additional 103,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,212,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,584,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,867,000 after purchasing an additional 247,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

