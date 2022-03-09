Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 775 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 220.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American National Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American National Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American National Group by 52.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after buying an additional 61,612 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American National Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Russell S. Moody sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total value of $542,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $3,976,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,938 shares of company stock worth $11,904,771. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $188.68 on Wednesday. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.66 and a 12-month high of $195.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

