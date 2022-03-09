Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,136 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 201,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 296,024 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 14.3% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,140,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 143,120 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 233,885 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 190.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 430,641 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDRX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.