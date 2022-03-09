Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 34 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,054.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 600.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,032.65 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $978.51 and a twelve month high of $1,243.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,036.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,058.51.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 49.54%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTM. TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

