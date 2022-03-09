Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 992.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 923.2% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter.

JETS opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.48. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

