Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $50.30 and last traded at $51.03, with a volume of 4014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

Specifically, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $137,061.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $496,442.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,379 over the last quarter. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

CDLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.35.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The company had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,529,000 after acquiring an additional 44,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.