CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareMax updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CMAX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,891. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareMax by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 112,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CareMax by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CareMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,018,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CareMax by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 129,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CareMax by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 57,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

CMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

