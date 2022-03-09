Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$199.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$203.00 to C$199.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$295.00 to C$311.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Cargojet from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$222.18.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$149.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$175.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$183.57. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$144.14 and a 12-month high of C$214.50.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

