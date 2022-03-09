Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.17

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 638106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CABGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 883.00 to 835.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $923.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

