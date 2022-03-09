Carlson Capital Management Acquires 315 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 442.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,729. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

