Carlson Capital Management Buys 373 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 153,661 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 16,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

V traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.13. 187,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,198,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.04. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

