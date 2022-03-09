Carlson Capital Management Purchases 489 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $59.40. 806,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,776,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $50.17 and a 52-week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,000 shares of company stock worth $30,989,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

