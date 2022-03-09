Carlson Capital Management Purchases 969 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 120,189 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,587,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,751,000 after buying an additional 1,276,270 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 253.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 68,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 49,121 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.2% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.9% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,060,074. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $188.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

