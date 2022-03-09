Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,955 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Carnival Co. & worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $1,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 74.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after buying an additional 78,334 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CUK stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,614. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.