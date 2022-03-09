Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Position Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 119,435 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after buying an additional 120,364 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,688,000 after buying an additional 82,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $906,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.55. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.21%.

CRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.