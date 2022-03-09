Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Sells $61,443.16 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. 191,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The company has a market cap of $840.76 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Carriage Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Carriage Services by 11.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 67,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

