Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $106.25

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $106.25 and last traded at $109.80, with a volume of 131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.72 and its 200 day moving average is $138.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $601.17 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

