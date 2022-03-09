Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $771.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

