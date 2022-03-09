Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.33.

CBOE opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.04.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

