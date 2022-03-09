CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Sells $2,702,700.00 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CBRE opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
