Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.88

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 218899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVE. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 594.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after buying an additional 4,168,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

