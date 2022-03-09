Centric Cash Market Capitalization Reaches $1.24 Million (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded flat against the dollar. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000730 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

