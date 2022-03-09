Centrifuge 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.60 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $100.21 million and $1.60 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00042593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.74 or 0.06498184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,959.45 or 1.00105033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00041509 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 199,292,205 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars.

