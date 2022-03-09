Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 848 Shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.86% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $682,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,131,000.

Get iShares Focused Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF stock opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $50.99 and a 52 week high of $62.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.