Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after buying an additional 2,507,432 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth $282,094,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 110.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $478,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,125 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Xilinx by 281.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $136,026,000 after purchasing an additional 664,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Xilinx by 179.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,024,035 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $154,619,000 after purchasing an additional 657,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $194.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.69 and its 200 day moving average is $188.61.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.75 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

