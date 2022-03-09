Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,871,000 after buying an additional 493,034 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,515.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,237,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,676,000 after buying an additional 1,160,591 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 838,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,954,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 530,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 393,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,449,000 after buying an additional 247,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

ARNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.59.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

