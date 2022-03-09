Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.09% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCA stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

