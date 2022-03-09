Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 275.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.50.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

