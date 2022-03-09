Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 38,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 74,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 134.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48.

