Cetera Investment Advisers Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Rollins were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Rollins by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rollins by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after buying an additional 447,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Rollins by 284.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 38,990 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE ROL opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

