Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.19% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEGR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $45.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

