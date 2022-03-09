Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,179 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.5% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.25. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $92.23.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

