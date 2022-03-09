Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,671 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 65,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after buying an additional 293,402 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

BSY stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.99. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

