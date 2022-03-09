Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDUS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 53,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of FDUS opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $483.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Fidus Investment Profile (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.