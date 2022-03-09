Chariot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 37,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

About Chariot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OIGLF)

Chariot Ltd. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company focused on the Atlantic margins. It operates through the Exploration and Appraisal; and Corporate segments. The company was founded by Adonis Pouroulis on August 13, 2007 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

