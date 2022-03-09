Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51. 96 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CWSRF. upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.06.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60.
Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.
