Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51. 96 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWSRF. upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.