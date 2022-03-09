Chemours (NYSE:CC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.42

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 15030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

CC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chemours by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chemours by 39.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 277,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 78,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Chemours by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

