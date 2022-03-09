Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHWY. Piper Sandler lowered Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.05.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $41.65. 3,213,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,375. Chewy has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,082.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.66.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Star bought 26,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 28,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,542,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,212 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,428 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,969,000 after acquiring an additional 106,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chewy by 426.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,743,000 after acquiring an additional 110,451 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

