ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $177.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.76. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.
About ChromaDex (Get Rating)
Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
