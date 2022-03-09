ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $177.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.76. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChromaDex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 51,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after buying an additional 266,299 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 147,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

