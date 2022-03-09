CIBC Trims National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Target Price to C$108.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NA. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$104.27.
Shares of NA stock traded up C$1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$98.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,902. The company has a market cap of C$33.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$100.11. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.90 and a 1-year high of C$106.10.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
