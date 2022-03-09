Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Issues Earnings Results

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%.
Shares of CDTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. 2,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,330. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.54.
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
