Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Issues Earnings Results

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%.

Shares of CDTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. 2,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,330. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,775 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

