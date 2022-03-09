Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Holdings Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ciena were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Ciena by 6.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,900,000 after buying an additional 248,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ciena by 11.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after buying an additional 381,729 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Ciena by 6.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after buying an additional 178,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ciena by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ciena by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.41.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

