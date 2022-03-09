Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

NYSE:CI opened at $229.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.53 and its 200-day moving average is $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

