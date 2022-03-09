Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cigna by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Cigna by 26.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock opened at $229.10 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.