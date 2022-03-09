Cipherpoint Limited (ASX:CPT) Insider Edward (Ted) Pretty Acquires 934,875 Shares

Cipherpoint Limited (ASX:CPT – Get Rating) insider Edward (Ted) Pretty bought 934,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,502.13 ($15,694.98).
The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.
Cipherpoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Cipherpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.